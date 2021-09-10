Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce sales of $21.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.42 billion and the highest is $22.31 billion. FedEx reported sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $90.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 billion to $90.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.29 billion to $96.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.92.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $257.56. 108,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,844. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $222.89 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

