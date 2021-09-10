$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report $2.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 122,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,139. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,378,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100,213 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 12.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 158,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.