The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 237,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,943,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.33. 376,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,394,348. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

