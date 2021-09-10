JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.88. 80,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.