Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

ACET has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

ACET stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 1,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,828. The company has a market capitalization of $242.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $42,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

