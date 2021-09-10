Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $63,774,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.60. 35,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

