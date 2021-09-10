Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the highest is $4.10. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,505. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.06. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $269.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

