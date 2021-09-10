Camden National Bank Sells 1,346 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $191,090,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $441.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

