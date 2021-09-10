Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report $28.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $115.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. 3,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $314.69 million, a PE ratio of -101.63 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $2,868,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

