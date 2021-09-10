Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.63. 25,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,930. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.