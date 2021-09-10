Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,038.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $16,038.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.77 or 0.00012608 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00181134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.61 or 0.99941471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.83 or 0.07150238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00877295 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.