San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Down 18.8%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG)’s stock price was down 18.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 103,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 107,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$6.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

