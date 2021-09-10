HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Purchases $104,158.26 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HEI stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,819. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $99.55 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.76.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $35,343,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

