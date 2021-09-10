Matthew Dyckman Acquires 1,000 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Matthew Dyckman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $23,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.96. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $258.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

