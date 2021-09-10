Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FSNUY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

FSNUY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,608. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

