Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.12. 316,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.