Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LICY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,681. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LICY. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

