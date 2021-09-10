Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. 64,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,503. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

