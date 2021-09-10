Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) EVP Sells $324,402.50 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.09 million, a P/E ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tucows by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tucows by 102,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

