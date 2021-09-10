Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 29.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 825,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,460,000 after acquiring an additional 67,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $181.03. 40,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

