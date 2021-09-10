1,700 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.88. The company had a trading volume of 252,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,638. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $441.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

