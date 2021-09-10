Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.07. 1,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $766.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.10. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

