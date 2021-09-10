Analysts Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.65. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BMTC traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $38.93. 509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $159,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.