Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $13.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.33. 15,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,459. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

