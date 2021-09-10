Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post $65.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.67 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $65.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $266.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $272.87 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $277.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $766.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.