salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.62. 204,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,352. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69. The firm has a market cap of $252.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

