Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 688,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $244.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

