$266.72 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to post sales of $266.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.20 million to $280.24 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $235.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,463. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

