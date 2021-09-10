iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report earnings of $4.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several brokerages have commented on ITOS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $981.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,610 shares of company stock worth $3,092,236. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

