AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.47 Million

Analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will post $52.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $194.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250 in the last 90 days. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,469. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

