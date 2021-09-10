Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 788.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,217 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

