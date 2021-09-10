B B H & B Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B B H & B Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 4.0% of B B H & B Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 432,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

