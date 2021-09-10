Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $89,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,227,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,745,891. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

