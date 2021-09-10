Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 81,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 762,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $410,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.43. 399,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $225.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

