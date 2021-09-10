Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 763.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,606,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

