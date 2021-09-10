Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 825,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

