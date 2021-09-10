The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 3.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.94. The company had a trading volume of 278,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average of $181.70. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of 304.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

