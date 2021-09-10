Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post sales of $674.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $589.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average is $130.24. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $152.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,007,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

