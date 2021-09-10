Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report sales of $232.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.44 million and the lowest is $221.50 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $93.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,863. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $406.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.