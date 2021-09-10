$51.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce $51.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.86 billion to $53.31 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $38.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $205.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.55 billion to $209.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $239.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.83 billion to $246.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,877.66. 23,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,701.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,406.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.