Wing Finance (WING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.78 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.86 or 0.00047832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $42.26 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00126701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00179934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,734.56 or 1.00088097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.54 or 0.07170563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00897617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003020 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,058,702 coins and its circulating supply is 1,933,702 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.