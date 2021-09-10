Bigbom Price Reaches $0.0005 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bigbom coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bigbom has a market cap of $166,496.07 and $77,175.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bigbom Coin Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

