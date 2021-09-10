Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. AAON has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AAON by 482.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AAON by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AAON by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AAON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

