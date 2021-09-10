16,263 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.90. The stock had a trading volume of 371,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

