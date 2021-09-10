National Bank Financial Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$36.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.87.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.85. 1,762,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,667. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$11.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.07.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.