Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,315 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $106,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 202,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 911,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,628,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

