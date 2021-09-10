$88.99 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to post $88.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.97 million and the lowest is $86.00 million. CAI International posted sales of $79.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $346.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $354.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:CAI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $970.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CAI International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 84,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

