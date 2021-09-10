Reviewing thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) & Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Techtronic Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $32.37 billion 0.21 $10.74 billion N/A N/A Techtronic Industries $9.81 billion 4.02 $800.76 million N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Techtronic Industries.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 34.89% -36.74% -10.39% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for thyssenkrupp and Techtronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Techtronic Industries.

Risk & Volatility

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Techtronic Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands. The company also provides cleaning solutions, including uprights, stick vacuums, and hard-floor cleaners under the HOOVER brand; vacuums, steam mops, floor machines, air purifiers, and other cleaning products under the ORECK brand; cleaning products across various floor care categories under the VAX brand; and uprights, sticks, and hand vacuums under the DIRT DEVIL brand. In addition, it trades in outdoor power equipment products, household electronic and electrical products, and floor care products; manufactures plastic parts, metallic parts, and electronic products; holds investment and intellectual properties; and offers inspection services. Further, the company is involved in the research and development activities; and design, manufacture, and supply of products under a contract manufacturing basis for other brands, distributors, and retailers. It serves DIY, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

