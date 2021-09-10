Idle Trading Down 38.4% This Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $16.28 million and $350,413.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.45 or 0.00014127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00064925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00126886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00179429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,651.70 or 0.99920542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.08 or 0.07170554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.26 or 0.00904528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

