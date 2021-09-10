EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $948.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00064925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00126886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00179429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,651.70 or 0.99920542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.08 or 0.07170554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.26 or 0.00904528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

